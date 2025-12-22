AI Pioneer Has Advice for Young Grandson

If the machines end up doing most of the work, Yoshua Bengio wants his grandson ready for what they can't replace. On Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast , the deep-learning pioneer—often grouped with Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun as "godfathers of AI"—was asked what advice he'd give his 4-year-old grandson about the future of work, per Business Insider . Bengio's answer:

Bengio predicted that as businesses rush to embed AI into their operations, software will eventually take over most roles now performed with a keyboard. Even trades like plumbing could be automated down the line via robotics, he said, though he sees that shift taking longer. What he doesn't see disappearing is the value of distinctly human traits: love, accountability, and the satisfaction of improving others' lives. "If I'm in a hospital, I want a human being to hold my hand while I'm anxious or in pain," he said. As the Guardian previously reported, Bengio has launched a nonprofit to create "safe" AI.

