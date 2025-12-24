Amazon Prime Adds Free News Hub

More than 200 live channels are to be included
Posted Dec 24, 2025 2:29 PM CST
Amazon Prime Adds Free News Hub
CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes does a live shot in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Jan. 30.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Amazon is tucking a news hub into Prime Video, and it won't cost US users extra. The company says Prime Video's homepage will now feature a dedicated news section with live and on-demand coverage from outlets including ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, LiveNOW from Fox, CNN Headlines, and NBC News NOW. The hub will roll out to all US Amazon customers—not just paying Prime members—by the end of the year, AL.com reports.

The hub will appear in the app's top navigation across compatible devices. Amazon plans to feature more than 200 news channels by year's end. Additional news programming will be available with certain subscriptions, per Amazon. Those services include Peacock Premium Plus, Paramount+, and FOX One, per AL.com.

