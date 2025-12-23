Stranded on a Mountain, Hiker Gets a Drone Delivery

A stranded hiker on one of Phoenix's most popular peaks just got help from an unusual first responder: a delivery drone. Phoenix Fire says it used a weight-bearing drone last week to ferry a phone, food, water, and a blanket to a man stuck atop Camelback Mountain—its first mountain rescue in which a drone delivered supplies. A helicopter crew spotted the hiker signaling for help around 8:15pm, but with darkness setting in and the terrain steep and technical, rescuers determined a full extraction would have to wait until daylight, per Backpacker . Instead, they set up a command post below and turned to the sky, flying multiple missions overnight using DJI M30T drones, which can carry roughly six pounds.

"It allowed us to be able to communicate with him, let him know what our plan was, make sure if he was OK," Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson tells AZ Family. The drones, which cost about $15,000 apiece, were first brought in back in 2022 for wildfire monitoring and come equipped with thermal imaging to help track fire movement and guide decisions, program coordinator and pilot Kenneth Overton tells Backpacker. Phoenix Fire has tested dropping flotation devices, helmets, and blankets, and has already used drones to locate lost hikers and supply a person stuck in a tree—but never before on a mountain.

Camelback sees a few dozen rescues each year, largely due to heat and challenging terrain, and has traditionally relied on helicopters and ground crews. Heavier-lift drones exist, Overton notes, but price tags and pilot-licensing requirements limit how quickly the department can scale up. Even so, he says the early returns are clear: drones are speeding up response times on a mountain that can be slow and punishing to climb on foot. "We have used it to great effect to serve our firefighters and our citizens," Overton says, adding that the city plans to keep exploring new uses for the technology. "No pun intended, the sky is the limit," says Johnson.