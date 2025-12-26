Malls in China Have a Unique Way to Deter Smoking

A pair of malls in southern China have come up with a novel way to curb bathroom smoking: Make the stall door see-through if someone lights up inside. Men's restrooms at Shenzhen's Shuibei International Centre and Shuibei Jinzuo Building now use special glass in cubicle doors that stays frosted—until a smoke sensor cuts the power, turning the panel transparent within seconds, reports the South China Morning Post. Signs warn users: "Smoking will make the glass transparent. Do not lose control and end up becoming an online sensation," per the Global Times.