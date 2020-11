(Newser) – By the AP's count, Joe Biden is just six electoral votes short of the presidency as ballot counting continues in a handful of states. President Trump, meanwhile, continues to dispute that and mount legal challenges about the tally. Notable trends: Biden's lead has been widening in Nevada, and he has shrunk Trump's lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, reports the Hill. However, Trump is shrinking Biden's lead in Arizona, a state that already has been called in Biden's favor by the AP. A look at where things stand as of early Thursday afternoon:



Nevada (6 electoral college votes): Biden leads here by about 11,000 votes, with more than 380,000 still to be counted, reports NPR. Biden's lead has been widening as late vote results arrive.