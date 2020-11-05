Poll Worker With COVID Dies After Election Day Shift

(Newser) – A Missouri woman has died after testing positive for the coronavirus Friday, then ignoring advice to quarantine for 14 days and instead showing up to work at a polling place on Election Day. More than 1,800 voters and nine other workers were in the St. Charles building at some point Tuesday, KMOV reports. Her name and cause of death were not released. She was an election judge supervisor, and election officials said that means she wouldn't have had much close contact with voters. Plexiglas separated poll workers and voters, officials said, and sanitation protocols were followed.

story continues below

"How many people this judge talked to, interacted with at less than a six foot radius, I have no idea," said the head of the county's election authority. "But knowing the role, it was probably a handful." The health department has begun contact tracing, per KSDK, and the other poll workers—who must wear face masks or shields in the building—have been advised to be tested for the coronavirus. Health officials also ask anyone who was at Precinct 41 on Tuesday to watch for coronavirus symptoms. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

