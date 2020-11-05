Also Up in the Air: Control of the Senate

(Newser) – Control of the Senate hung in the balance Thursday, a cliffhanger after Republicans trounced Democratic challengers in crucial states but failed to lock down the seats needed to retain their majority, per the AP. One race in Georgia is headed to a January runoff. A second contest in Georgia and races in North Carolina and Alaska remain undecided, leaving the chamber deadlocked 48-48. An outcome may not be known until the new year. With the race between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden also undecided, the Senate is in limbo because the vice president of the eventual winner's party serves as a tie-breaker in the chamber. "We're waiting—whether I’m going to be the majority leader or not," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday. That was still the case Thursday, as Democrats faced long but not impossible odds to take a majority.

