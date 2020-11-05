Team Sends Dinner to Vote-Counters

(Newser) – The Pittsburgh Steelers, who know something about working up an appetite, had dinner brought in for 65 people counting ballots Wednesday night. The Allegheny County poll workers are in the thick of Pennsylvania's continuing effort to decide the state's presidential winner. They worked 22 hours straight in a Pittsburgh warehouse, breaking at 2:30am Wednesday, then resumed counting about 10am, CBS reports. So when dinner arrived, an employee of the caterer said, the workers were "so grateful." The meal included stuffed chicken breasts, rigatoni pasta, vegetables and rolls. A county tweet thanked the Steelers "for your kindness."

story continues below

It wasn't clear who in the organization was behind the gesture, per the Post-Gazette, though Vince Williams, a linebacker, retweeted an announcement around dinnertime. "It's very nice, very appreciated," a county spokeswoman said. "We've been working very long hours." Along with a foundation, the team sent 5,000 face masks to election officials last month, per CNN. And Mike Tomlin, the team's coach, had done a public service announcement in September urging people to vote by mail. Also, at the Wednesday dinner, there was pie. "PIE!!!" a later tweet added. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

