Christmas Catalog for the Rich Is a Little Different This Year

(Newser) – This year's Neiman Marcus catalog of "Fantasy Gifts" for the super-rich has been released—and while there's no shortage of items for the 1% to splurge on, the 2020 book's focus is largely on staying home comfortably, and all the jet-setting trips available are within the US. The "curated experiences" include a $345,000 five-night getaway to the Sheldon Mountain House in Alaska, just 10 miles from the summit of Denali, where guests can "enjoy glacier exploration while accompanied by private Denali guides and a professional photographer," per Forbes. For $215,000, up to six people can visit the Montage Healdsburg resort in California's wine country, and come home with a year's supply of wine.

Another $345,000 getaway involves a seven-night stay at Canyon Ranch in northern California, where guests will be "greeted by a team of nutritionists, physicians and life coaches to design a yearlong regimen." Other top-range gifts include a $145,000 game room designed by Jonathan Adler and a $255,000 Bowlus Endless Highways Bespoke Performance Edition travel trailer, with an electrical system that can get it from Los Angeles to New York on a single charge. The catalog also includes a custom collection of Keith and James hats for $95,000 and a $295,000 customized library, including furniture and "one of a kind objets d'art." Neimus Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck says the book reflects the fact that people are spending more time at home, the Dallas Morning News reports. "Everyone is going to have a different holiday this year," he says. (Read more Neiman Marcus stories.)

