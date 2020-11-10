'Death to All Marxist Democrats' Post Ends Police Chief's Reign

(Newser) – An Arkansas police chief has stepped down after being called on posts urging violence against "Marxist Democrats" he said are keeping President Trump from being declared the winner of the presidential election. "Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!" one of Lang Holland's posts said. Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott said Holland apologized for the posts and resigned Saturday, Arkansas Online reported. The posts were on Parler, a social media site where conservative posters have gone after being kicked off Twitter for policy violations. The site tells users to "express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views." Holland's posts included derogatory comments about transgender people, and Black Lives Matter supporters, per KATV.

One of Holland's rants against "Marxists Democrats" said: "When you see one in public get in their face do not give them peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done." The posts appear to have been removed over the weekend. Holland had been honored for valor after being shot in the line of duty when working as a sheriff's deputy in a nearby town, per the Washington Post, and Elliott called him "the best police chief that I’ve ever seen." But in a statement over the weekend, the mayor said his city is a welcoming community that "does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion! We condemn it!" (Facebook took down the page of pro-Trump election group.)

