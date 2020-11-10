 
X

Meet the First Person With Down Syndrome to Do Ironman

Chris Nikic says his goal for 2021 will be even bigger
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 10, 2020 4:30 AM CST

(Newser) – For the first time, a competitor with Down syndrome has completed an Ironman triathlon. Chris Nikic achieved the impressive physical feat Saturday in Florida, CNN reports. The event consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-marathon run; Nikic completed the course in 16 hours 46 minutes and 9 seconds. "IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021," he posted on Instagram. Nikic, a notable Special Olympian and founder of the 1% Better Challenge, has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for the accomplishment.

story continues below

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 21-year-old stopped more than once to hug family and friends on the sidelines during the final yards of the race. "The doctors and experts said I couldn’t do anything," he said in an interview after he crossed the finish line. "So I said, ‘Doctor! Experts! You need to stop doing this to me. You’re wrong!’" Says an Ironman VP, "I think this will open doors for a lot of other folks who maybe just thought it was impossible." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X