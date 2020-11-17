Jeff Bezos Giving Away $791M

(Newser) – The world's richest man is a teensy bit less rich. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is donating $791 million, via grants to 16 groups that are working to combat climate change. "I’ve spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who’ve made it their life’s work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world," the billionaire wrote on Instagram. "I’m inspired by what they’re doing, and excited to help them scale. Today, I’m pleased to announce the first Bezos Earth Fund recipients—16 organizations working on innovative, ambitious, and needle-moving solutions." He says he's committing even more, a total of $10 billion, "to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others. We can all protect Earth’s future by taking bold action now." (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)