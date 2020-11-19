 
Sun Goes Down on 2020 in Northernmost US Town

Utqiagvik won't see another sunrise for 66 days
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2020 10:20 AM CST

(Newser) – The sun has gone down on 2020 in America's northernmost town. In Utqiagvik, Alaska, formerly known as Barrow, the sun went down at 1:29pm Wednesday after being up for 34 minutes and it won't be seen again until Jan. 23, the Washington Post reports. But the town's 4,000 or so residents won't be in total darkness for months: There will be enough light to see by during a few hours of "civil twilight" each day, with the sun just below the horizon. USA Today notes that when Utqiagivk sees the sun again after its 66-day polar night, Joe Biden will be president and a COVID vaccine may be available. Residents, who've been stocking up on vitamin D supplements, will get their fill of sunshine later in 2021, when the sun will stay up from May 11 until Aug. 18. (Read more Alaska stories.)

