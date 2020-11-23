Big Winners From American Music Awards

(Newser)
–
Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she's busy re-recording her early music after her catalog was sold. Swift beat out Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch to win the top award at the ceremony, which featured a mix of live performances and artists appearing via video. More winners, from the AP:
- New artist of the year: Doja Cat
- Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours"
- Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
- Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber
- Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS
- Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, “Don't Start Now"
- Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan"
- Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj
- Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD
- Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP"
- Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
- Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat
- Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd
- Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, “Heartless"
- Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, After Hours
- Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris
- Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
- Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
- Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours"
- Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
- Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
- Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
- Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa"
- Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots
- Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers
- Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
- Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga
- Favorite social artist: BTS
- Favorite soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album
