Big Winners From American Music Awards

The Weeknd takes home big honors, but Taylor Swift wins artist of the year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 23, 2020 6:32 AM CST

(Newser) – Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she's busy re-recording her early music after her catalog was sold. Swift beat out Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch to win the top award at the ceremony, which featured a mix of live performances and artists appearing via video. More winners, from the AP:

  • New artist of the year: Doja Cat
  • Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours"
  • Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
  • Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber
  • Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS
  • Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, “Don't Start Now"
  • Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, Fine Line
  • Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan"
  • Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj
  • Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD
  • Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP"
  • Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
  • Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat
  • Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd
  • Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, “Heartless"
  • Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, After Hours
  • Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris
  • Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
  • Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
  • Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours"
  • Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
  • Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
  • Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
  • Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa"
  • Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
  • Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots
  • Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers
  • Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
  • Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga
  • Favorite social artist: BTS
  • Favorite soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album
