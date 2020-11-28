Montana Man Wants His Son Executed

(Newser) – A Montana man says he believes in the death penalty—at least where his son is concerned. "I don't want this monster pampered," Michael Covey, 62, told the Missoulian. "What he did is unforgivable. I definitely wanna do my part to make sure it doesn't happen again." Covey spoke after his son, Charles Covey, was arrested last week in Missoula for allegedly pushing 65-year-old Lee Roy Nelson out of a wheelchair and beating him to death. Video footage apparently shows the pair talking together, and a witness said he heard five harsh metal blows soon after; Nelson was found with bits of skull or brain and blood spatter nearby. "The spatter was low enough that it appeared Nelson's head was on or near the ground," an affidavit said, per the Missoulian.

story continues below

Charles, whose rap sheet includes charges of identity theft and aggravated murder, was charged with deliberate homicide and held on a $1 million bond. The 44-year-old faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted, but Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney said "it is unlikely that it is constitutional to seek the death penalty in Montana" in Covey's case. Covey's father said he's "100% for it right now. Tomorrow ... I might have a different heart." The story comes amid increased nationwide debate over the death penalty. The Justice Dept. resumed executions this summer, killing seven inmates, and plans to go beyond lethal injection and include methods such as poison gas and firing squads. (A woman facing capital punishment got a reprieve.)

