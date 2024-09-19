Fantasy Football Dispute Results in Federal Charges

The Justice Department doesn't typically get involved in disputes between players in a fantasy football league, but this case out of Philadelphia is an exception. Federal authorities say Matthew Gabriel, 25, got ticked off at a rival in his league for unspecified reasons and attempted to get even by framing him as a potential mass shooter and bomber, reports the Washington Post. Even more remarkable: He did so with police on two continents.

In Norway: The feds say Gabriel, upon learning that his rival was going to study abroad in Norway, submitted a tip to the Norwegian Police Security Service that the rival planned to stage a mass shooting in the country, per FOX 29.