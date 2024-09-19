Fantasy Football Dispute Results in Federal Charges

Philadelphia man accused of attempting to frame rival on 2 continents
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2024 11:01 AM CDT
Fantasy Football Spat Leads to Federal Charges
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/DavidPrahl)

The Justice Department doesn't typically get involved in disputes between players in a fantasy football league, but this case out of Philadelphia is an exception. Federal authorities say Matthew Gabriel, 25, got ticked off at a rival in his league for unspecified reasons and attempted to get even by framing him as a potential mass shooter and bomber, reports the Washington Post. Even more remarkable: He did so with police on two continents.

  • In Norway: The feds say Gabriel, upon learning that his rival was going to study abroad in Norway, submitted a tip to the Norwegian Police Security Service that the rival planned to stage a mass shooting in the country, per FOX 29.

  • In the US: Gabriel also informed the University of Iowa that his rival planned to detonate a bomb there, according to a Justice Department release. He did so, knowing the threat was false, by forwarding a comment the rival made in an online chat that was clearly made in jest, say the feds.
  • Guilty plea: Gabriel pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate and foreign communication of a threat to injure, and he now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He'll be sentenced in January. "Law enforcement in Norway and the United States spent hundreds of man-hours" investigating the threats, says the Justice Department release.
(More fantasy football stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X