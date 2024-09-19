A Year and a Half Later, Hubby Charged in Odd Double Murder

It's been more than a year and a half since a man and a woman were found murdered in a Virginia home, and almost a year since the live-in au pair for the woman's family was charged in one of the murders. Now, the woman's husband has been charged in both murders, and authorities say he and the au pair had been engaged in an extramarital affair, the New York Times reports. The details:

The victims: Christine Banfield, 37, was fatally stabbed in the Herndon home she shared with her husband, Brendan Banfield, and their daughter, who was 4 at the time. Joseph Ryan, 38, was shot dead in the home.

The suspects: Brendan Banfield, now 39, is accused of plotting the murders with his family's Brazilian au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, now 24. Both made 911 calls and were at the scene when authorities arrived. (More details on how that morning went down in our previous coverage.) Magalhães is charged with second-degree murder in Ryan's death; Brendan Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in both deaths.