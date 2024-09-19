CIA Officer Who Drugged, Abused 28 Women Sentenced

A longtime CIA officer who drugged, photographed, and sexually assaulted more than two dozen women in postings around the world was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday after an emotional hearing in which victims described being deceived by a man who appeared kind, educated, and part of an agency "that is supposed to protect the world from evil." Brian Jeffrey Raymond sat dejectedly as he heard his punishment for one of the most egregious misconduct cases in the CIA's history, the AP reports. It was chronicled in his own library of more than 500 images that showed him in some cases straddling and groping his nude, unconscious victims.