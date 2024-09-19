Livestreaming Couple Apparently Found Body of Interstate Shooter

A couple livestreaming for their YouTube channel is believed to have found the body of the suspected Kentucky interstate shooter. Authorities had been searching for Joseph Couch since September 7, when a series of highway shootings left five people injured. State troopers who were part of the manhunt were also cited as finding the body, CNN reports. But the AP reports the civilian couple, Fred and Sheila McCoy, will receive the $25,000 reward being offered in the search. Fox News reports they alerted state troopers after finding the body in rugged, hilly terrain off Interstate 75, but per the AP's telling, they spotted vultures circling and then noticed a bad odor in the area at around the same time troopers did, and the entire group found the body at the same time.