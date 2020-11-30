Officials Search Home of Dead Soccer Star's Doctor

(Newser) – Argentine officials investigating the death of soccer's "golden boy" on Sunday searched the home and offices of his doctor, Yahoo Sports reports. Diego Maradona died last week at age 60, as he was recovering from brain surgery, and his lawyer has blamed the slowness of the emergency response for his death from a heart attack. Prosecutors said they interviewed people Saturday, NBC News reports, and that "by virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque." Luque denies any wrongdoing.

story continues below

No further details were given, but the BBC says Maradona's family has raised questions about what medications he was being given, and reports that the doctor is being investigated for possible negligence in the former athlete's final days. Officials are also probing whether the conditions for Maradona's discharge were in fact being met at home, where he was recovering, or whether there was not enough supervision. TMZ reports that several witnesses also told authorities they had seen Maradona and Luque physically fighting. (Fans clashed with police at the public visitation.)

