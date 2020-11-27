Lawyer Calls Soccer Star's Death 'Criminal Idiocy'

(Newser)
–
Emergency help was too slow in coming after Diego Maradona had a heart attack, his lawyer said, blaming "criminal idiocy" for the Argentine soccer great's death. Although there have been no accusations of foul play, TMZ reports, Matias Morla wants an investigation. Morla said an ambulance took more than a half-hour to reach Maradona's home near Buenos Aires. The World Cup champion, who died Wednesday at 60, had a series of health issues and had undergone brain surgery this month to take care of a blood clot. "It is inexplicable that for 12 hours my friend has had no attention or check-up from the personnel dedicated to these ends," Morla said in a statement, per Reuters. The ambulance's slow response, Morla said, should not be "brushed aside." (Police and Maradona mourners cut short a public visitation in Buenos Aires.)