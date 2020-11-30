He Went Missing at Sea, Was Found 86 Miles Offshore

(Newser) – A Florida man went out on his boat Friday afternoon and failed to return—but, in a Thanksgiving weekend miracle, he survived the ordeal and was found late Sunday morning, 86 miles offshore of Port Canaveral. Stuart Bee, 62, was clinging to his capsized boat, ClickOrlando reports. Bee had been reported missing Saturday, and a search was being conducted; crew members aboard a passing container ship ultimately spotted and rescued him.

story continues below

"It’s an amazing story. We’re just very thankful for the motor vessel Angeles and their entire crew for keeping a sharp lookout," a Coast Guard officer says. "And we’re just very thankful, especially during this holiday season, that we can bring this man home to his family." WINK News, which has pictures of the rescue, says mechanical issues apparently sidelined Bee's boat. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

