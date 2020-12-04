(Newser) – Hollywood loves a good con artist story, but this one might hit a little too close to home. In this case, the victims were aspiring stars who were allegedly duped by a man impersonating top female Hollywood execs over the phone. The FBI has just announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be the "Con Queen of Hollywood." Coverage of the wild tale:

Authorities in Britain, acting on a request from the FBI, arrested a 41-year-old Indonesian man identified as Hargobind Tahilramani, reports AFP. He allegedly is a master of fake accents and voices. The con: Authorities say that Tahilramani would impersonate prominent women in the industry—including Kathleen Kennedy of Lucasfilm, former Paramount boss Sherry Lansing, producer Amy Pascal, and Wendi Deng, former wife of media magnate Rupert Murdoch—and pitch bogus projects to actors and Hollywood gig workers, who would shell out cash on the promise of being reimbursed, per Vanity Fair.