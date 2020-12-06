Oregon to Mask-Dissing Doc: Your License, Please

(Newser) – Licensed members of the medical community who stand on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol and make statements that contradict the Centers for Disease Control may soon find themselves unlicensed. Such is the case of Dr. Steven LaTulippe, reports the Salem Statesman Journal, who publicly dismissed COVID-19 as a "common cold virus" and said that he wanted "to expose what I call 'corona-mania.'" But perhaps what really took the cake was this, which came at a Nov. "Stop the Steal" rally: "I hate to tell you this—it might scare you, but I and my staff, none of us—once—wore a mask in my clinic." LaTulippe further dismissed Gov. Kate Brown's executive order requiring all health care workers to wear masks as having "no jurisdiction to be imposing shutdowns and to be telling any doctor how to practice medicine."

That got LaTulippe this little love letter from the Oregon Medical Board: "At 5:15 p.m., on December 3, 2020, the Board voted to issue an Order of Emergency Suspension to immediately suspend Licensee's medical license due to the Board's concern for the safety and welfare of Licensee's current and future patients. This Order is in effect until otherwise ordered by the Board." LaTulippe can contest the order at a hearing. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

