Here's the Latest on Nurse Who Went Viral on TikTok

(Newser) – The Oregon nurse who bragged on TikTok about disregarding COVID guidelines appears to be out of a job, at least at the hospital where she worked when the video was posted. "The nurse in question is no longer employed with Salem Health," the hospital told BuzzFeed News in response to a request for an update; it did not specify whether she quit or was fired. The nurse, who removed the video after it went viral, had been placed on administrative leave Nov. 28, with the hospital saying she showed a "cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work." Fast Company notes TikTok videos surreptitiously filmed at work are currently quite trendy.