Cops: Robber's Weapon of Choice Was a Needle

(Newser) – Police say a woman managed to rob a convenience store with a needle she claimed was infected with AIDS before leading officers on a car chase, reports MassLive. It remains unclear whether the needle was actually infected. Raynham Police responded to a convenience store about 6pm Monday after reports that a female robber brandished the hypodermic needle and fled with cash, per ABC News. A witness recorded the woman's license plate, and moments after a notice was issued, "the same vehicle was identified by State Police as being wanted in connection with a similar robbery in New Bedford," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly used a needle in that case, too, reports NBC Boston. A state trooper patrolling Route 140 in Somerset spotted the suspect's car shortly before 7pm, per NBC. The driver refused to stop, drove to Interstate 195, exited the highway, reentered, then exited again, at which point she crashed into a police cruiser, according to the outlet. No injuries were reported. Ashley Demers, 34, of East Wareham is charged with armed robbery. Donovan said she would likely face additional charges related to the chase, motor vehicle infractions, and crimes in other communities, though he did not elaborate. (Read more armed robbery stories.)

