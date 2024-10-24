Menendez Brothers May Hear Good News on Thursday

Thursday will be a big day regarding the fate of the Menendez brothers, and the New York Times reports that it appears they will hear good news. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is expected to announce at an afternoon press conference that Lyle and Erik Menendez deserve to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents, according to the newspaper. Deadline also reports that Gascon has reached that conclusion. Both outlets note that a final decision on whether the brothers will see their life-without-parole sentences modified—perhaps allowing them to walk free—will be made by a judge.

A new trial is also possible. The brothers testified at their trial that their father had sexually molested them, and while the allegations were received with skepticism at the time, Gascon now sees them as "credible enough to warrant reconsideration by the court," per the Times. The prosecutor's office has been reviewing new evidence in the case. The brothers, who were 18 and 21 at the time of the murders, are now in their 50s. (More Menendez brothers stories.)