Cops: Mom Coached Daughter on Roblox on How to Kill Baby

A Florida woman has been arrested after authorities say she urged her school-age daughter to kill an infant in the young girl's care, using the online video game platform Roblox to communicate her message. Per a statement from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, investigators on Thursday received a call that informed them of a 2-month-old baby who'd been seriously injured after being dropped on a kitchen floor by a 10-year-old girl.

On Roblox: When police started looking more into the case, they found the Roblox correspondence between the 10-year-old and her mother, 36-year-old Tara Sykes, who'd instructed the girl "on various methods to kill the infant," including ways to "drown the infant in the bathtub, burn the infant with scalding water, and drop the infant on the floor," per the sheriff's statement.