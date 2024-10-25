James Franco on Seth Rogen Friendship: 'I Guess It's Over'

James Franco is attempting to restart his career after settling a sexual misconduct lawsuit brought by aspiring young actresses. And in a wide-ranging interview with Variety to plug his new film Hey Joe, Franco talks about how the scandal appears to have cost him his friendship with Seth Rogen for good. Franco says he has not been in touch with Rogen, whom he first met on the late 1990s TV show Freaks and Geeks:

"No. I haven't talked to Seth," says Franco. "I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over. And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me."