Polanski Averts Civil Trial on Accusation of Raping Teen

Roman Polanski will not face a civil trial after all over allegations he raped a teenage girl five decades ago. Attorneys for the director and the plaintiff said Wednesday that they reached an out-of-court settlement, NBC News reports, resulting in dismissal of the case that was scheduled for trial next summer in Superior Court in Los Angeles County. The plaintiff was seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which was filed last year and does not identify her; terms of the settlement were not released.

In another case, Polanski was charged in 1977 with drugging and raping a teenage girl. He reached a plea agreement under which he'd plead guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful intercourse with a minor and be sentenced to time served and probation. He fled to Europe before sentencing the next year, and US authorities still consider him a fugitive, per NBC. Attempts to extradite him have been unsuccessful. The plaintiff in the dismissed suit appeared at a news conference in 2017 with her attorney, Gloria Allred, saying she was 16 in 1973 when she was assaulted in Los Angeles after Polanski gave her alcohol. She said she told a friend the next day but no one else for more than four decades, per the New York Times. Polanski, 91, denied the accusations when the suit was filed.