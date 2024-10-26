During Prison Stay, Menendez Brothers Made It Beautiful

Nearly 30 years after they killed their parents, Erik and Lyle Menendez launched a beautification project in the California prison where they're serving life sentences. Their project was inspired by the Norwegian approach to incarceration that believes rehabilitation in humane prisons surrounded by nature leads to successful reintegration into society, even for those who've committed terrible crimes, per the AP.

Back in the headlines: The Menendez brothers' case was again in the public spotlight Thursday when the Los Angeles County district attorney recommended that their life-without-parole sentences be thrown out. Prosecutors hope a judge will resentence them so they can be eligible for parole. If the judge agrees, a parole board must then approve their release. The final decision rests with the California governor. The Menendezes' lawyer and the LA district attorney argued they've served enough time, citing evidence that they suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their entertainment executive father.