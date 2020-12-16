(Newser) – "Where will Donald Trump go after he leaves office?" That's the question posed by Town & Country last week, and if neighbors of his private club in Palm Beach, Fla., have anything to do with it, it won't be to there. As speculation grows about a move by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to Miami, a "potentially awkward scenario" is brewing an hour away at Mar-a-Lago, where President Trump is expected to live, per the Washington Post. The problem is, his neighbors are using legal maneuvers to try to keep him from doing so. A letter sent Tuesday to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service by the DeMoss family, who lives next door, explains: While there are "many lovely estates" in the area Trump could buy, he lost his claim to Mar-a-Lago as his residence when he converted it to a club in 1993, the letter asserts.

Under that deal, club members can't spend more than three weeks a year at the resort, and no longer than seven consecutive days. Trump's legal team also assured the town council at the time he wouldn't live there, though during his presidency he has spent 130 days there, by the Post's count. "There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both," says another neighbor. Meanwhile, a source tell People that Trump's quarters at Mar-a-Lago are in the process of being renovated in anticipation of his arrival, while Melania Trump is trying to find the best school for their 14-year-old son, Barron. A White House source would only say, "The Trump family has many homes and they will be traveling between them." (Read more Mar-a-Lago stories.)

