Here's What Americans in 1998 Got Right About 2025

Back in 1998, Gallup and USA Today surveyed 1,055 Americans and asked them to make predictions about 2025. CNN runs down what they got right—and wrong—and also notes this distressing aside: In 1998, 60% of poll respondents reported being satisfied with how things in the country were going; today, that number is about 24%. Seven things the 1998 respondents predicted accurately or somewhat accurately:

75% believed a deadly new disease would have emerged by 2025.

74% believed same-sex marriage would be common.

69% believed a Black president would have been elected.

69% believed space travel would not be common for run-of-the-mill citizens.

68% believed it was unlikely humans would have made contact with alien life forms.

65% believed most people would be self-employed.

60% believed cloning of humans would not be commonplace.