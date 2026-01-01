Here's What Americans in 1998 Got Right About 2025

Back in 1998, Gallup and USA Today surveyed 1,055 Americans and asked them to make predictions about 2025. CNN runs down what they got right—and wrong—and also notes this distressing aside: In 1998, 60% of poll respondents reported being satisfied with how things in the country were going; today, that number is about 24%. Seven things the 1998 respondents predicted accurately or somewhat accurately:
- 75% believed a deadly new disease would have emerged by 2025.
- 74% believed same-sex marriage would be common.
- 69% believed a Black president would have been elected.
- 69% believed space travel would not be common for run-of-the-mill citizens.
- 68% believed it was unlikely humans would have made contact with alien life forms.
- 65% believed most people would be self-employed.
- 60% believed cloning of humans would not be commonplace.
A few they got wrong:
- 66% believed a female president would have been elected.
- 61% believed people would often reach 100 years of age.
- 60% believed we would have found a cure for AIDS.
- 59% believed we would have found a cure for cancer.
And a few that are harder to quantify, but interesting to consider:
- 70% believed life would get better for the rich, and most predicted it would get worse for the poor. There was a split opinion on whether it would improve or worsen for the middle class.
- Almost 80% believed Americans would have less personal privacy, and 57% believed they'd have less personal freedom.
See more at CNN
