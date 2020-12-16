Widow, 13 Others Guilty in Charlie Hebdo Attack

(Newser) – The fugitive widow of an Islamic State gunman and a man described as his logistician on Wednesday were convicted of terrorism charges in the trial of 14 people linked to the January 2015 attacks in Paris against the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a kosher supermarket. The Jan. 7-9, 2015 attacks left 17 dead. The verdict ends a three-month trial linked to the three days of killings across Paris claimed jointly by ISIS and al-Qaeda, the AP reports. All three attackers died in police raids. The widow, Hayat Boumeddiene, fled to Syria just ahead of the attacks and is believed to still be alive. The two men who spirited her out of France, who were also tried in absentia, are thought to be dead.

The other 11 suspects were present at the trial. The suspects, all men, formed a circle of friends and prison acquaintances who claimed any facilitating they may have done was unwitting or for more run-of-the mill crime like armed robbery: weapons stashed in a zipped duffel that few would admit to opening, vehicles, communications, and a short-term rental apartment scouted as a hideout. The minimum sentence requested by prosecutors is five years. France was shaken by more attacks during the trial. Three weeks after it began, on Sept. 25, a Pakistani man steeped in radical Islam and armed with a butcher’s knife attacked two people outside the former Charlie Hebdo offices on Nicolas-Appert street long since vacated by the publication.