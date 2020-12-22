Virus Reaches Antarctica, Completing Its Sweep

(Newser) – The last coronavirus-free continent has reported its first cases. There have now been 36 infections in Antarctica, all tied to a Chilean research base. The cases were uncovered after symptoms began emerging at Base General Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme; 26 Chilean army members and 10 maintenance workers tested positive. They have been evacuated and are in isolation in Punta Arenas, Chile, in good condition, the Guardian reports. "Personnel at US Antarctic Program stations have had no interactions with the Chilean stations in question or the personnel who reside there," an American spokeswoman said, per the New York Times. (Read more Antarctica stories.)