(Newser) – Kirk Cameron is ticked off about Southern California's pandemic stay-at-home order, and he's been using the most seasonal of ways to protest it: Christmas caroling. The Growing Pains star has already held two previous singalongs this month attended by hundreds, and on Tuesday he added a third. CBS Los Angeles reports the 50-year-old actor and more than 150 others, from kids to senior citizens, congregated in a parking lot at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, again mostly not wearing masks or social distancing. KABC notes that the spot outside the mall where the caroling participants were belting out their songs and respiratory droplets is right next to a COVID testing center.

The event took place after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week that the lockdown order for the 11 counties in that region would likely be extended past Dec. 28. Cameron has called what he's doing a "peaceful protest" on social media, but the mall has issued a statement over these "irresponsible—yet constitutionally protected—events," per KABC, saying it doesn't condone them. Others concur. "Some superspreading events end up in people dying," a doctor with Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center tells CBS. "The vaccine is coming, if we can just wait it out." (Meanwhile, ICU capacity in Southern California recently hit 0%.)

