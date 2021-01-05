Kelly Loeffler Will Object to Election Results

(Newser) – On the eve of her own re-election battle, Sen. Kelly Loeffler is confirming she will join the lawmakers challenging the electoral results when Congress meets to certify the presidential election Wednesday. The Georgia senator, one of two Republicans attempting to fend off Democratic challengers in Tuesday's runoff election, announced Monday night that she would vote to give "the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection of the Electoral Certification process," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Shortly after her statement, President Trump held a rally in Georgia in an effort to drive up support for Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, at least one of whom needs to hold on to their seat in order to maintain GOP control of the Senate.

story continues below

But he spent much of his time at the rally talking about the presidential election, per the AP. He declared, to a cheering crowd, he would "fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency, saying the electoral voters won by Joe Biden are "not gonna take this White House!" Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over Wednesday's joint session in a ceremonial role, was himself campaigning in Georgia Tuesday ahead of the runoff. "I promise you this: On Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress," he said. For Trump's part, he said of Pence, "I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much." (Meanwhile, the National Guard is being mobilized ahead of planned protests by Trump supporters in DC, and the leader of the Proud Boys was arrested in advance of those rallies.)

