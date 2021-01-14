(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani appears to be on the outs with President Trump. Multiple reports say the president has instructed aides to stop paying the fees of his personal attorney. The notion first surfaced in the Washington Post in a story alleging that Trump is angry and lashing out at his inner circle for his current predicament. The story puts VP Mike Pence in that category, as well as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. But it also says Trump's relationship with Giuliani, who led the legal fight to overturn the election results, is "fracturing." The president bristled in particular at Giuliani's demand for $20,000 in daily fees as he traveled around the country on Trump's behalf, according to the story.

Now, the New York Times and CNN have confirmed that the president is balking at paying Giuliani's fees. The Times also notes the president's dismay at the $20,000 fee, and it adds White House officials have begun blocking Giuliani's calls to Trump. CNN adds, however, that Giuliani is still expected to play a significant role in Trump's impeachment defense in the Senate. Neither Giuliani nor Trump have addressed the reports of friction, though a Trump campaign adviser appeared to attempt to downplay them in a Thursday morning tweet. "Just spoke with President Trump, and he told me that @RudyGiuliani is a great guy and a Patriot who devoted his services to the country!" he writes. "We all love America's Mayor!" (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)