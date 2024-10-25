Trudeau: Targets for Immigration Were Too High

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada will significantly reduce the number of new immigrants it allows into the country after acknowledging that his government failed to get the balance right coming out of the pandemic. Trudeau's Liberal government was criticized for its plan to allow 500,000 new permanent residents into the country in each of the next two years, the AP reports. On Thursday, he said that next year's target will now be 395,000 new permanent residents and that the figure will drop to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

"In the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn't get the balance right," Trudeau said. "Immigration is essential for Canada's future, but it must be controlled and it must be sustainable." Trudeau, who is facing calls from within his own party not to seek a fourth term, has endured mounting criticism over his immigration policies and the negative impact that population growth has had on housing affordability. The prime minister said Thursday he will lead his party into the next election, per the AP, despite the pressure not to.



Trudeau said the change will freeze population growth over the next two years. Canada reached 41 million people in April; the population was 37.5 million in 2019. He said Canada needs to stabilize population growth to allow all levels of government to make necessary changes to health care, housing, and social services so that it can accommodate more people in the future. Trudeau also blamed others. "Far too many corporations have chosen to abuse our temporary measures, exploiting foreign workers while refusing to hire Canadians for a fair wage," he said. "All while under the watch of provinces, some colleges and universities are bringing in more international students than communities can accommodate, treating them as an expendable means to line their own pockets."