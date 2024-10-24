Trump: If I Win, Jack Smith Will Be Fired in 2 Seconds

Special counsel 'is a scoundrel,' Trump says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 24, 2024 1:05 PM CDT
Trump: I'd Fire 'Scoundrel' Jack Smith in 2 Seconds
Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Georgia.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

If Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, Jack Smith could be out of a job by Jan. 21. In an interview Thursday morning, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he would fire the "crooked" special counsel "within two seconds" on his first day back in office, Politico reports. Smith is overseeing the Justice Department's investigations of Trump, which the former president has described as a "witch hunt."

  • The hiring and firing of special counsels is up to the attorney general, the Washington Post reports, though it would be surprising if Trump appointed an AG unwilling to dismiss the federal cases against him. Sources tell ABC News that Trump's proposed candidates for the job include Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who threw out Smith's classified documents case against Trump.

  • Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is appealing the decision to throw out the documents case. He has also filed an updated indictment in the election interference case to reflect the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity. Even if Trump wins the election, Smith is expected to continue his work for the remainder of Biden's term.
  • Trump made the "two seconds" remark after Hewitt asked him what he would do if he had to choose between pardoning himself or firing Smith, the New York Times reports. Trump also said he would consider pardoning Hunter Biden on federal tax and gun charges. "See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they've done to me, where they've gone after me viciously, despite what—and Hunter is a bad boy, there's no question about it. He's been a bad boy," Trump said.
  • Asked about possible repercussions if he fired Smith, Trump told Hewitt: "I don't think they'll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith," adding, "Jack Smith is a scoundrel."
