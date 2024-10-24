Trump: If I Win, Jack Smith Will Be Fired in 2 Seconds

If Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, Jack Smith could be out of a job by Jan. 21. In an interview Thursday morning, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he would fire the "crooked" special counsel "within two seconds" on his first day back in office, Politico reports. Smith is overseeing the Justice Department's investigations of Trump, which the former president has described as a "witch hunt."

The hiring and firing of special counsels is up to the attorney general, the Washington Post reports, though it would be surprising if Trump appointed an AG unwilling to dismiss the federal cases against him. Sources tell ABC News that Trump's proposed candidates for the job include Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who threw out Smith's classified documents case against Trump.