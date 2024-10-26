Trump Talked for a Loooooong Time on Rogan's Podcast

Two hours and 58 minutes. That's how long Joe Rogan's latest podcast ran, with a very special (and talkative) guest: Donald Trump, who chatted at length on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday—so long that his own rally in Traverse City, Michigan, later that evening was "significantly delayed," reports the Hill. Trump traveled to Austin, Texas, for his sit-down with Rogan at the latter's studio, where they talked about everything from aliens to Trump's appointments while he was in office. Some standout comments, per Politico, the New York Times, and NBC News:

Women of The View: "Some of these women ... they're so stupid," Trump said of Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and the other hosts of the ABC talk show—including Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in his administration, including as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.