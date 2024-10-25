Former SI Swimsuit Model: Trump Groped Me While Epstein Watched

A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model turned writer and consultant went public this week with claims that Donald Trump groped her while Jeffrey Epstein watched in 1993. Stacey Williams, 56, first revealed the allegation on a public "Survivors for Kamala" Zoom call Monday that was attended by hundreds, NBC News reports. "The thought of that monster being back in the White House is my absolute worst nightmare," she said on the call. She later gave interviews to outlets including NBC and CNN , and said she made the decision to come forward on her own, and had no discussions with Kamala Harris' campaign about it.

Williams was friendly with Epstein at the time, and says Epstein took her to Trump's office in Manhattan's Trump Tower. She says Trump greeted them and then immediately "pulled me into him and started groping me. He put his hands all over my breasts and my waist, butt, and I froze." She says Trump and Epstein were smiling and chatting with each other the whole time, including talking about Williams herself as if she were an "object," discussing her looks. She says Epstein later angrily blamed Williams for allowing Trump to touch her, and that she broke off communication with him shortly thereafter. Multiple others confirmed to the outlets that Williams told them about the alleged encounter, which Trump denies, between 2006 and 2022. (More Donald Trump stories.)