IRS Delays the Start of Tax-Filing Season

The tax-filing season will be a bit more condensed than usual this year. The IRS said Friday that it is pushing back the start of the season until Feb. 12, reports CNBC. Typically, taxpayers can start filing in late January. Despite the later start, the usual deadline of April 15 will remain in place. The agency says the delay is necessary to help it accommodate changes to the tax code that Congress approved in December and the second round of COVID relief payments, per Politico. For the speediest returns, the agency advises that people file electronically and use direct deposit, notes Fox Business.