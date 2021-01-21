(Newser) – Now that Joe Biden is officially in the Oval Office, the work begins—and at the top of many Americans' minds is when they can expect stimulus checks to help them get through the pandemic. The president has a $1.9 trillion COVID relief proposal on deck, and contained in that plan are $1,400 checks to top off the second-round $600 checks that started going out last month. But it could be weeks or even months before your bank account sees that payout, as CBS News notes the American Rescue Plan bill that would be providing it is likely to encounter resistance from GOP lawmakers who, although likely to support the $1,400 checks themselves, will want the overall price tag of the package slashed.

It's not only Republicans who could hold things up: Kiplinger notes that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia may "gum up the works," as he's already hinted that he believes the funds should go out only to those who need them most, not to a wider swath of the population. Other Dems might go in the other direction and pull back on a thumbs-up if they don't think the amount of the stimulus checks is adequate for an American populace that's now been suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic for about 10 months. So what's the best guess as of now for when checks might start to flow? CBS estimates that, if a package gets the green light by the end of March, people may start to see the money by early April. Forbes offers a calculator to see how much you might receive if and when the proposal gets the OK. (Read more stimulus checks stories.)