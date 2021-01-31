Meet the Man Behind the GameStop Frenzy

(Newser) – Before becoming “the internet’s most disruptive trader,” the Wall Street Journal reports, Keith Gill was an accomplished college athlete who set his sights on becoming a professional runner. “When he puts his mind to something, he can be very focused,” his mother, Elaine Gill, tells the Journal. With his running dreams sidelined by injury, Gill, 34, turned his focus to online trading, which put him on the path to becoming the man behind the recent GameStop trading frenzy. Here’s more about Gill.

Hometown hero. A native of Brockton, Mass., Gill is still remembered for his speed on the track, Brockton High School track and field coach John Fidalgo tells USA Today: “The kids all know him by name. The Gill name is everywhere in our locker room and record board.”

