Mnuchin's Wife Releases Quite a Movie Trailer

(Newser) – Louise Linton gained fame, and some infamy, as the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Now that her husband's DC tenure is over, the 40-year-old is getting back to her day job: acting. A new trailer for Me You Madness is out, featuring Linton in the starring role, reports the Hill. In fact, Linton also wrote, directed, and produced the movie, which is billed as a "modern romantic comedy." In it, she plays a murderous hedge fund manager. "You may think that I'm a materialistic, narcissistic, self-absorbed misanthrope," she says in the trailer. "I don't deny it." Washingtonian sees that as perhaps a "cheeky nod" to her real life, calling attention to the flak she took in 2017 for a photo op with her husband in which they posed with a sheet of $1 bills bearing his signature.

"There will be people who love it and people who hate it," Linton told the New York Times of her movie. “But I don’t care what people say. I'm proud of my little film. It's a potpourri of silliness.” Indeed, Washingtonian calls the trailer "insane," and the Times' Brooks Barnes describes the movie this way: "Some will see it as a camp-tastic dark comedy, rewinding over and over again to make sure they saw what they just saw. Others will dismiss it as the Hollywood vanity project to end all Hollywood vanity projects." The movie, which Linton says was financed by family and friends, is supposed to be out on VOD in February. (Linton also took flak a few years ago over an Instagram post.)