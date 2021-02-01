Veteran, 100, Who Raised Millions for COVID Now Has It

(Newser) – The British World War II veteran who captured hearts globally when he raised $45 million for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps around his garden, leading to him being knighted by the queen, is now himself battling the virus. Captain Tom Moore, who turned 100 in April, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, his daughter tweeted Sunday, per the AP. He's now been hospitalized, though she notes he's not in the ICU, because he needed "additional help with his breathing," she posted.

story continues below

BuzzFeed reports that Moore, who did his laps using a walker, was surrounded by military honor guard when he completed his final laps live on television. In May, the Captain Tom Foundation was launched; its goals are "combating loneliness, supporting those facing bereavement, championing education and equality, [and] supporting our friends overseas" amid the COVID pandemic. It is also urging people to join Captain Tom in spreading hope via walking through its #WalkWithTom campaign. (Read more coronavirus stories.)