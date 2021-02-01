Donald Trump Announces New Impeachment Defense Team

(Newser) – After Donald Trump's impeachment defense team unraveled over the weekend, the former president quickly named a new one. Defense attorneys David Schoen, who frequently appears as a legal commentator on TV, and Bruce Castor, the former DA who declined to charge Bill Cosby back in 2005, will be representing Trump when his trial begins in the Senate the week of Feb. 8. The AP notes the "contrast" with Trump's first impeachment trial, when his team included such high-profile names as Alan Dershowitz, Jay Sekulow, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Republicans have made clear their main argument will be that the trial is unconstitutional since Trump is no longer in office, though many legal scholars beg to differ. "The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient," Castor said in a statement, per the Morning Call. "A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always." As for Schoen, who met with Jeffrey Epstein about joining the disgraced financier's defense team days before Epstein committed suicide, he recently represented Trump confidant Roger Stone in his sentencing appeal, Politico reports.