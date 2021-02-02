Marilyn Manson Responds to Evan Rachel Wood Allegations

(Newser) – The backlash against Marilyn Manson has begun: The rocker, real name Brian Warner, has been dropped by his record label after Evan Rachel Wood named him as the person who sexually abused her for years. Loma Vista Recordings said it would cease to promote Manson's current album, and would not work with him again, USA Today reports. Manson was also dropped from two television series, American Gods on Starz and Creepshow on Shudder, Entertainment Weekly reports. At least four other women have come forward to make their own allegations of abuse and torture at Manson's hands since Wood named him; she's collected some of those allegations in her Instagram stories. She also shared screenshots from a former member of Manson's touring band, who claimed in September 2020 that Manson "broke" Wood and others, ETOnline reports.

As for Manson, he denied the allegations on Instagram. ""Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth." People notes that commenting was disabled on the post, but Manson's wife, Lindsay Usich, "liked" it. Wood was in her late teens and Manson in his late 30s when they met; in November, when a UK music magazine asked Manson about his relationship with her and other women, he hung up on the reporter and later issued a statement reading, in part, "There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson, [including], 'I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship] ... I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.'" (Read more Evan Rachel Wood stories.)