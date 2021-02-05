Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Defiant Tweet After Rebuke

(Newser) – If you were expecting GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be chastened after House Democrats doled out a rare punishment, think again. "I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time," she tweeted. "In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun!" The defiant tweet comes a day after Democrats stripped the freshman Georgia lawmaker of her committee posts because of the conspiracy theories and threats of violence she promoted before coming to Congress. The "+11" refers to the number of Republicans who joined Democrats in the 230-199 vote.

Greene expressed regret for her QAnon views before the vote, though she fell short of apologizing. "These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values," she said in her House speech, per the Washington Post. Greene also plans a press conference later Friday to discuss the rebuke she received. Thursday's punishment removed Greene from two committees, but she is still able to vote as a member of the House. CNN notes that one Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, has introduced a long-shot resolution to expel Greene from the House itself. "I'm committed to bringing it up, and I said that to leadership that there needs to be a vote sooner rather or later on this," he said. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)